Douglas Kennedy currently serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 1996 and is based in New York.

Most recently, Kennedy reported on the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy from Staten Island, NY. While at FNC, he has provided live coverage of many high profile news stories, including every presidential election since FNC's inception in 1996, the Iraq War, the September 11th attack on the World Trade Center as well as Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

In 2007, Kennedy was the first national reporter to link anti-depressant medications to adolescent suicide and violence, prompting government hearings that eventually resulted in the black box warnings from the Food and Drug Administration.

Prior to joining FNC, Kennedy worked at The New York Post as a crime reporter, along with The Boston Herald and The Nantucket Beacon.

Kennedy graduated with a B.A. from Brown University.