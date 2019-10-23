Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Krauthammer is an independent writer and consultant based in Washington, D.C. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, The Weekly Standard, National Review and The New Republic. He is the editor of his father's book "The Point of It All."