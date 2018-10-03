Gen. Charles C. Krulak, (ret.)

Gen. Charles "Chuck" C. Krulak is retired commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is president of Birmingham-Southern College and is working with Human Rights First on a new campaign to develop an effective strategy to combat human trafficking. Krulak's long and distinguished military career included two tours of duty in Vietnam and as commanding general of the 2nd Force Service Support Group at Camp LeJeune, N.C., during the Gulf War.