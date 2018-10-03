Gen. Charles C. Krulak, (ret.)

Human trafficking: US must do more to help victims, fight scourge
Tuesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing on combating forced labor and modern-day slavery. On June 20, the State Department released its annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, documenting the progress of countries around the world in combatting human trafficking. The enormous scope of the report underscores the reality that human trafficking happens in every nation in the world, including right here in the United States.