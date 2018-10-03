Expand / Collapse search
Gen. Charles C. Krulak, (ret.)

Gen. Charles "Chuck" C. Krulak is retired commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is president of Birmingham-Southern College and is working with Human Rights First on a new campaign to develop an effective strategy to combat human trafficking. Krulak's long and distinguished military career included two tours of duty in Vietnam and as commanding general of the 2nd Force Service Support Group at Camp LeJeune, N.C., during the Gulf War.
Human trafficking: US must do more to help victims, fight scourge
May 7, 2015

Tuesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing on combating forced labor and modern-day slavery. On June 20, the State Department released its annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, documenting the progress of countries around the world in combatting human trafficking. The enormous scope of the report underscores the reality that human trafficking happens in every nation in the world, including right here in the United States. 