Jia Jiang is an author, TED speaker and entrepreneur. He is the owner of Rejection Therapy , and the CEO of Wuju Learning . He teaches people and trains organizations to become fearless through rejection training. In May 2015, he authored a bestselling book, “ Rejection Proof: How I Beat Fear and Became Invincible Through 100 Days of Rejection. ” In Nov 2016, he gave a TED talk, "What I Learned from 100 Days of Rejection" (Harmony, April 14, 2015).