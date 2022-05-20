Expand / Collapse search
Thomas Heath

Thomas Heath was a reporter at The Washington Post for more than three decades across several beats, including investigative, local and state politics, the business of sports, and general business, including the stock market. He finished his career as a local business reporter and columnist writing about entrepreneurs and companies big and small in the Washington metropolitan area. Heath also served as a correspondent for Newsweek. His career also included coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing, the Unabomber, and the O.J. Simpson trial. Read More

Heath was born and raised in Syracuse, N.Y. He is a graduate of Fordham University and was a 2001-2002 fellow at Columbia University’s Knight-Bagehot business fellowship program. Heath retired from The Post in June 2021. 