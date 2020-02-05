Ray Haynes

Ray Haynes is a senior consultant to National Popular Vote. Ray was first elected to the California State Assembly in 1992. He served in the California State Senate from 1994 to 2002, including as Senate Republican Whip and Chairman of the Senate Constitutional Amendments Committee. In 2000 he served as National Chairman of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Haynes was again elected to the Assembly in 2002, where he served as Assistant Republican Leader. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California Law School.