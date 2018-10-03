Jonathan Hennessey is a writer of fiction and non-fiction. His latest project is "The Gettysburg Address: A Graphic Adaptation" (William Morrow 2013). His muse is American History. Jonathan became a "born again" devotee of history during a cross country bicycle trip in 1995, when he and a friend found themselves inadvertently tracing a route of important John Brown sites such as Harper's Ferry, WV, Sharpsburg, Md., and North Elba, NY. He thought he'd had a workable Civil War education up until that point. But just a nickel's worth of further research uncovered how little he really understood. He does not expect to be able to complete his education in this lifetime.