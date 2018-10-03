Alice Holbrook writes about investing and insurance for NerdWallet, a website that helps consumers make smarter financial decisions.Read More
Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Alice Holbrook writes about investing and insurance for NerdWallet, a website that helps consumers make smarter financial decisions.Read More
Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino