Alexandria Hoff currently serves as a Washington D.C. based general assignment reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in September 2021.

Before her role at FNC, Hoff served as 4 PM anchor for CBS affiliate KYW-TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In this capacity, Hoff covered various breaking news stories, including then-candidate Biden’s acceptance of the 2020 Democratic nomination and the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Previously, Hoff reported at ABC affiliate WHTM-TV, where she was awarded a Mid-Atlantic Emmy. Additionally, she founded Nexstar Media Group’s WDVM Northern Virginia Bureau.

A graduate of Quinnipiac University, Hoff holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science.