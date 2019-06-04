Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a candidate for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. She has represented New York in the U.S. Senate since 2009 and earlier served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives.