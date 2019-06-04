Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a candidate for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. She has represented New York in the U.S. Senate since 2009 and earlier served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a candidate for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination. She has represented New York in the U.S. Senate since 2009 and earlier served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives.