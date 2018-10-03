Paul Gigot is host of "The Journal Editorial Report" and the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal, a position he's held since September 17, 2001. In this capacity, he is responsible for the newspaper's editorials, op-ed articles and Leisure & Arts criticism and also directs the editorial pages of the Journal's Asian and European editions and the OpinionJournal.com Web site.Read More

Gigot joined the Journal in 1980 as a reporter in Chicago, and in 1982 became the Asia correspondent based in Hong Kong. He won an Overseas Press Club award for his reporting on the Philippines. In 1984, he was named the first editorial page editor of The Asian Wall Street Journal, also based in Hong Kong. In 1987 he was assigned to Washington, where he contributed editorials and a weekly column on politics, "Potomac Watch," which won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Gigot is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, where he was chairman of the daily student newspaper. He has also worked for the Far Eastern Economic Review in Hong Kong and National Review in New York.