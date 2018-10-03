Four-time Grammy nominated Natalie Grant is known for her powerful and soaring vocals, heart-gripping lyrics and passionate performances, and has remained one of the top-selling Christian & Gospel artists since her 2005 breakout RIAA Gold certified album, "Awaken." She has since gone on to have over 3 million in career sales. The Gospel Music Association has named her Female Vocalist of the Year 5 times and she has had multiple number 1’s on the Billboard chart. Natalie Grant is the author of "Finding Your Voice: What Every Woman Needs to Live Her God-Given Passions Out Loud
" (Zondervan, September 13, 2016).