Julie Gunlock directs the Independent Women’s Network and IWF’s Center for Progress and Innovation. She is also the Monday/Tuesday co-host of WMAL FM’s morning drive radio show "O’Connor & Company," the leading talk radio station in the DC area. She is the author of the book "From Cupcakes to Chemicals: How the Culture of Alarmism Makes Us Afraid of Everything and How to Fight Back" and hosts the Bespoke Parenting Hour — a podcast that explores parenting issues and encourages parents to custom tailor their parenting that best fits them, their families, and their kids!