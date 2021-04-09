<p>J.D. Greear is pastor of The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The Summit Church has been ranked by Outreach Magazine as one of the fastest-growing churches in the United States. J.D. has a Ph.D. in systematic theology from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author of several books. His latest is "<a target="_blank" href="http://www.amazon.com/Gaining-Losing-Future-Belongs-Churches/dp/0310515246/">Gaining By Losing: Why the Future Belongs to Churches that Send</a>" (Zondervan, July 28, 2015)<br>Read More

</p>