Greg Glod

Greg Glod is a Policy Analyst for Right on Crime as well as the Center for Effective Justice at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. On January 6, 2016, the Texas Public Policy Foundation will be hosting a panel at the Hilton in Austin, Texas during their annual Policy Orientation called “Three Felonies a Day: How Everyday Behavior Affects Everyday People.” The panel, moderated by Glod, will highlight some of the successes Texas and other states have had pushing against overcriminalization and what future steps can be taken.