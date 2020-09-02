Dr. Tom Frieden is President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, which is part of the global public health organization Vital Strategies. He is the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former commissioner of the New York City Health Department. Resolve to Save Lives works with countries to prevent 100 million deaths and make the world safer from epidemics. Dr. Frieden is also Senior Fellow for Global Health at the Council on Foreign Relations. @DrTomFrieden, LinkedIn, and Instagram.