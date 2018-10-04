Renee Ellmers

Medicare: Time for Congress to repeal and replace the 'Sustainable Growth Rate' formula
Over the last 12 years, Congress has spent nearly $150 billion crafting makeshift provisions in an effort to patch a problem that is in dire need of more than just a temporary Band-Aid. Without question, the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR) is one of the biggest challenges facing the Medicare system to date, and Congress’ failure to pass a permanent fix to SGR has had considerable consequences on our nation’s seniors and physicians.