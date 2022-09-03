Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Elkins is a currently-serving Green Beret and the founder of the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA), serving as a voice for all members of the Special Operations community. Elkins has dedicated his life to building bridges between the military community and Capitol Hill. Over this time, he has emerged as an expert on national security, foreign affairs, government relations and Special Operations, while maintaining connections with Congress, the White House, DOD, the VA, and the VSO community.