Rob DiRienzo is currently a Boston-based multimedia reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2018. Over the past year, he has extensively covered the 2020 presidential primary, the college admissions scandal, and Kevin Spacey's criminal trial. In the summer of 2019, he covered the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and the launch of former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid in Pittsburgh, Pa. Previously, DiRienzo was an airborne reporter and photojournalist for WNBC-TV in New York City. DiRienzo received his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a minor in Political Science from Temple University and previously worked at FOX 29 in Philadelphia as a junior reporter.