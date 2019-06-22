Matthew Donovan is acting secretary of the U.S. Air Force. A former combat pilot, he served in the Air Force from 1977 to 2008, retiring as a colonel.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Acting Secretary of the U.S. Air Force
Matthew Donovan is acting secretary of the U.S. Air Force. A former combat pilot, he served in the Air Force from 1977 to 2008, retiring as a colonel.