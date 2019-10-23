Jon Decker currently serves as the White House correspondent for FOX News Radio (FNR), joining the network in December 2014.Read More

Before joining FNR, Decker served as the White House correspondent for Reuters Television and SiriusXM Radio. He began his career as a journalist hosting a program on Pennsylvania public radio. Previously, he worked as a reporter and producer of PBS's Nightly Business Report, where he covered the 1996 U.S. presidential election.

As a journalist, Decker has covered dozens of stories, including the 1994-1995 Major League Baseball strike, the devastation of Hurricane Andrew, and the 2013 Supreme Court Decision of United States v. Windsor.

Decker received his Juris Doctor from George Washington University and both his Bachelor’s and Master's Degree, with Honors, from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been a member of the White House Press Corps since 1995, where he holds the title as the only member with a law degree.