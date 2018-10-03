A rising voice in the social justice movement, Palmer Chinchen is a popular speaker and author of "Barefoot Tribe: Take Off Your Shoes and Dare to Live the Extraordinary Life" (Howard Books, 2014) and "True Religion: Taking pieces of heaven to places of hell on earth" (David C. Cook, June 2010) and founder of the national Barefoot Tribe Gathering. Palmer was raised in the jungles of Liberia and later returned to Africa, where he taught spiritual development and practical theology at African Bible College in Malawi and Liberia. Today he leads The Grove in Chandler, Arizona, a young, dynamic, and rapidly growing congregation. Palmer and his church are committed to working tirelessly together to eliminate extreme poverty, eradicate malaria, and end injustice everywhere.