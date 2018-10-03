Melinda Carstensen

Lingering debris, water from Hurricane Hermine could hamper Florida's Zika fight
As Floridians prepare for what may be a lousy Labor Day weekend, officials are bracing for what could be a more devastating effect of Hurricane Hermine: derailment of the state’s mosquito control efforts to prevent the spread of Zika, a virus that can be sexually transmitted and cause severe birth defects.
New ‘zombie’ drug may be emerging in Florida as flakka use declines
When details of an attack allegedly involving a Florida State University student who police say stabbed an innocent couple to death and then tried to eat the face of one of the victims were released earlier this month, many media outlets quickly pointed to flakka, a synthetic cathinone similar to bath salts that can cause violent, aggressive behavior.