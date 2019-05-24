Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Walter R. Borneman

Walter R. Borneman

Walter R. Borneman is the author, most recently, of "Brothers Down: Pearl Harbor and the Fate of the Many Brothers Aboard the USS Arizona (Little, Brown 2019). He holds both a master's degree in history and a law degree. He lives in Colorado.