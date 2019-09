Tom Basile is an alumnus of the Bush-Cheney 2000 campaign and served in the Bush administration in various capacities including as senior press advisor to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq from 2003-2004. He is also a SiriusXM Contributor, columnist and author of "Tough Sell: Fighting the Media War in Iraq." Follow him on Twitter at @Tom_Basile or at www.TomBasile.com