Kathryn Butler, M.D.

Kathryn Butler, M..D, is a trauma surgeon who is board certified in surgical critical care, serves as a lecturer at Harvard Medical School, and is a consultant in surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. She left clinical practice in 2016 to homeschool her children, and now writes for desiringGod.org, Christianity Today, and the Gospel Coalition blog on topics intersecting faith and medicine. She is the author of "Between Life and Death: A Gospel-Centered Guide to End-of-Life Medical Care."