Judson Berger

Trump lieutenants deny penning op-ed as hunt for author intensifies, president slams 'deep state'
Top administration officials publicly denied penning the explosive New York Times op-ed from an anonymous “senior official” that described a secret inside effort to protect the country from President Trump’s “misguided impulses,” as the White House fumed over the column and demanded the author be exposed and resign.
Trump prods Sessions to probe corruption on the 'other side,' as feud flares
Trump lashes out at Mueller 'Thugs,' alleges election meddling amid McGahn speculation
President Trump kicked off the week with a battery of tweets aimed at Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, calling his investigators “Thugs” and accusing them of trying to tilt the midterms – ratcheting up his attacks amid speculation over White House Counsel Don McGahn’s cooperation with the probe.