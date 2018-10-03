Jim Angle currently serves as chief national correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined FNC in 1996 as a senior White House correspondent.Read More

Most recently, Angle reported on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), the 2013 immigration reform bill and President Obama's second inauguration in 2013 from Washington, DC. During his tenure at FNC, he has provided coverage of major political news from Washington, including key issues like social security, tax reform, energy, immigration and the economy within the Obama and Bush administrations. During the presidential election in 2000, he reported live from former Vice President Gore's headquarters in Nashville, TN during the Florida recount process. He also traveled overseas with former President Bill Clinton and covered both his reelection in 1996 and impeachment trial in 1999.

Prior to joining FNC, Angle was a correspondent at CNN, where he covered politics and the economy. Before CNN, he reported on economic policy as a correspondent for ABC News, and contributed to "World News Tonight," "Nightline" and "Good Morning America." From 1990-1993, he anchored the popular national program "Marketplace," a daily half-hour show on money and business on NPR. He also spent seven years as NPR's senior White House correspondent, covering both the Reagan and Bush administrations.

Angle has received numerous awards and honors for his reporting. He was a recipient of the Merriman Smith Memorial Award, awarded by the White House Correspondents' Association, for outstanding presidential news coverage for broadcast journalism in 2001 and 2003. Additionally, he has twice been honored with the "Excellence in Financial Journalism Award" for his reporting on economic issues on "Nightline" in 1994 and 1995. Renowned columnist Nat Hentoff praised Angle as "One of the most fair, incisive, and informed investigative reporters on the Washington scene."

Angle received his B.A. in political science from Texas Tech University and earned his M.A. in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin.