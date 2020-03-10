Jennie Allen is the founder and visionary behind IF:Gathering, an organization that equips women with gospel-centered resources, events, and community so they may learn more about who God is and disciple others. A sought-after speaker, Allen has taught at Women of Faith, Catalyst, and Q conferences. Her latest bestselling book is "Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts." She is the author of several other books, including "Restless," "Anything" and "Nothing to Prove." Allen has a master’s degree in biblical studies from Dallas Theological Seminary.