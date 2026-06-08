Panthers' Bryce Young, Xavier Legette spend offseason weekend riding horses and ripping ATVs

Bryce Young may be the signal caller, but this weekend he was living in Xavier Legette's world.

The Carolina Panthers teammates enjoyed a little offseason bonding while riding horses and four-wheelers out in the country. Rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell tagged along, too.

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And it looked like a dang good time.

In videos circulating on social media, Young and Legette can be seen riding horses near an open field before hopping on ATVs and cruising around the countryside.

For anyone familiar with Legette, none of this should come as a surprise.

The South Carolina native has become one of the Panthers' most popular players — not just because of his play on the field, but because of his unapologetically country lifestyle off the field. This is the same guy who brings home-cooked raccoon in a lunch box to work.

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Legette owns more than a dozen horses and even rode one of his horses, "Dolla Bill," to a Panthers game last season.

The wide out's love of horses goes far beyond a hobby, too.

While attending the Kentucky Derby last year, Legette revealed that he eventually hopes to have a horse competing in the sport's biggest race.

"I see it as, like, kind of a big investment," Legette said of his stable. "And one day I want to get into the derby."

As for Young, the Panthers’ offense could use every bit of chemistry they can get heading into the 2026 season.

Carolina captured the NFC South title in 2025, though that’s not exactly saying much. The division was by far the weakest in football, and the Panthers won it with an 8-9 record.

So needless to say, there’s room for improvement.

The organization spent the offseason adding defensive talent in linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd and making it clear it expects to contend again. That puts even more pressure on Young, who enters what feels like a pivotal season in his development as the franchise quarterback.

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If the Panthers are going to take the next step, Young and his receivers will need to be on the same page.

And if that means riding horses and ripping four-wheelers through the South Carolina countryside, then so be it.