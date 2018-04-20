What Carrie Underwood's ‘new' face and scar reveal can teach us about faith

Last November, Carrie Underwood was walking her dog, tripped and fell, leaving her with a broken wrist and a gash in her face that required 50 stitches. Fans have been on the edge of their seats for months to see just how much the fall damaged the country singer’s attractive face.

Underwood did her big reveal this week and talked about the injury and its impact on her. It’s apparent that she has lived in fear since she was injured.

In a radio interview, she said she was afraid she wouldn't heal well. She was afraid her face would scare her 3-year-old son. And she was even afraid of someone sneaking up on her in a grocery store, snapping a photo and posting it on Instagram.

The scar wasn’t just on her face — it got into her head, leaving her feeling terrified, vulnerable and concerned that she might even be frightening to a child.

There are other people who will never do a big reveal of their emotional scars because they run too deep. Many are too ashamed to do a “reveal” to anyone—and for good reason.

Her big reveal was a bit underwhelming though. Whether it was due to excellent plastic surgery or some help from cosmetics, she pretty much looked like her old self. The fans cheered her on. You couldn’t even tell.

But there are other people who will never do a big reveal of their emotional scars because they run too deep. I know people who have grown up with abusive parents, been bullied as kids, left by their spouses, been humiliated on social media, struggled with addictions, and suffered so many other things that left deep gashes in their soul. Many are too ashamed to do a “reveal” to anyone — and for good reason.

They’re afraid people will gasp, gawk or back away. They’re afraid people will always define them by their scars and they can’t bear that thought.

Yet, there is one who has seen every scar you and I have ever borne in our souls and he does not back away from them — he can’t. His name is Jesus and he’s scarred from head to toe for eternity.

Jesus knows the horror of being torn apart by other people’s sins. He knows the humiliation of feeling naked, exposed and vulnerable. He hung from a cross and the Scripture tells us he actually “despised the shame” of it (Hebrews 12:1-2). He despises the shame that we've had to endure too, and that’s why he came to take it away.

We don’t have to hide our scars from him and he doesn’t want us to. He invites us to come out from behind the façade and let him see us for who we really are — all of us.

We look down, cringing. Nobody's supposed to see this side of us. But then we hear him say, “Look up, beautiful, and look at me. I’ve got scars all over me — in fact, they’re your scars that I bore on the cross. And it’s by my scars that you are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).

You and I don’t need fans to cheer us on when you do our big, terrifying reveal to Jesus. We’ve got all we need when you look at his broken body and hear him say, “A million years from now, I’ll still carry your scars on my body, and that’s just fine with me. These scars are the way you’ll always know how much I love you.”

That reassurance is what we're all looking for and Jesus provides it more than we could ever imagine. Jesus takes our scars and makes them beautiful.