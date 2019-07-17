Victor Davis Hanson: The 'Squad' aims to guillotine the Democratic old guard

The Democratic Party bears little resemblance to the themes Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton embraced in the 2008 primaries.

The parameters of marriage — “between a man and woman,” in Obama’s words — have now transmogrified beyond gay civil unions to legal gay marriage to transgendered fixations.

Obama once protested that he was no king who could open the border and grant amnesties by fiat. Yet his view of immigration has metamorphosed well beyond Dreamers into Democratic candidates going into Mexico to escort illegal immigrants unlawfully into our country — and 500 sanctuary jurisdictions in which federal immigration law is all but null and void.

In a nanosecond, Betsy Ross’ iconic colonial flag, which once emblazoned the backdrop of the 2012 Obama inauguration, has become a racist icon.

ObamaCare has abruptly morphed into “Medicare for All” — including illegal aliens, eligible as soon as they cross the border.

