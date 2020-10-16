WSJ Editorial Board: Twitter's partisan censors

Republicans are voting to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Friday to explain the company's unprecedented speech blackout against a New York Post story that could embarrass the Joe Biden campaign.

This is the right call on a serious issue, and we hope the Senators come prepared to persuade the American people, not grandstand. Big Tech's increasingly dishonest and abusive assaults on ideas it dislikes will intensify unless the public comes to see that such manipulation is wrong no matter which side is targeted.

The political actions taken Wednesday by Twitter -- and to a lesser extent Facebook -- went far beyond normal content moderation. Here are the facts: Joe Biden supervised the Obama Administration's Ukraine policy while his son Hunter sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company called Burisma. The New York Post found copies of emails it says are between a Burisma executive and Hunter, including one in which the executive thanks Hunter for "giving an opportunity to meet" his father.

The story might not change voters' minds. President Trump has tried and failed to make Hunter's Burisma dealings a campaign issue. Yet Twitter pre-emptively sprang to the defense of the Democratic nominee, taking extraordinary steps to stop Americans from reading it.

