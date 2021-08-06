Tucker Carlson: Our leaders benefit from the pain and chaos of illegal immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Earlier this week, we traveled to the southern tip of Hungary along the southern border. It was at that spot, six years ago, hundreds of thousands of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East showed up in Hungary, hoping to reach the famously generous welfare states of Western Europe. By the time we arrived at that same border, all was quiet and peaceful.

There was no suffering mass of humanity, no crying children, no graffiti or trash or violence.

In fact, there was just a simple chain-link fence separating the two countries and no one in sight. Just birds and trees. How did this happen?

It happened because Hungary is a serious, modern country that cares about its own citizens. Hungary has no desire to destroy itself, no desire to encourage crime and misery and unemployment in its cities — or for that matter, to contribute to the human trafficking of people fleeing from Syria.

When illegal aliens arrive at the Hungarian border, they’re photographed and then politely escorted back across the line. The whole process takes about half an hour. It is the most civilized thing we’ve seen in years. As we watched it, we thought to ourselves: why can’t we have this in America?

TUCKER CARLSON: IF YOU NEED PROOF THE MEDIA LIES, LOOK AT HOW THEY TREET HUNGARY

The answer, as you know, is because our leaders don’t want to have it. They benefit from the chaos and pain of illegal immigration. When the rule of law collapses, they become more powerful. That’s why we have open borders.

You don’t often see waves of human migration this in mid-summer. Historically, June and July have been light months for border crossings from Mexico. It’s too hot. This year is different. The world's poor understand that America that no longer has borders. Joe Biden invited millions to come and promised them free healthcare and education and housing when they arrived. So they’re coming. Why wouldn’t they? You would too. The migrants are arriving in unprecedented numbers from around the world, many thousands from Brazil alone, but they’re also coming from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and all over Latin America.

Our country has literally never seen anything like this. The question is: what does it do for Americans? How does it improve your life or the life of any American citizen? And by the way, why should you obey our laws, now that the White House has told the rest of the world it doesn’t have to? No one in authority has explained any of that. At the same time, the downsides of all this are becoming obvious to everybody, try as they do to squelch it.

A few days ago in Minnesota, an illegal alien from Cuba beheaded a woman in broad daylight as she was sitting in traffic. Bystanders found her head in an intersection by her car. It was an awful crime, but the worst part was it didn’t need to happen. Authorities had been aware for years that the killer was living illegally in this country. But they refused to deport him because he had rights. Even now, most in the media will not report that he was an illegal alien. Telling you that might discredit Joe Biden’s immigration policy.

Again, this is not natural, it is a manufactured disaster. It is not tornado, it is not an act of God. The Biden administration did this on purpose. They’re still doing it. That’s why Democrats become hysterical when you mention the obvious successes on display here in Hungary on the immigration question. They don’t want you to know there’s an option to the chaos and filth and crime growing all around us. We don’t have to live like that anymore. Actually, we can have a functioning country. All we have to do is uphold our own laws. The ones already on the books.

But that’s not happening. Instead, the administration is using American courts to encourage more illegal immigration from other countries. In his immigration plan, Joe Biden proposes millions more in federal dollars to lawyers to defend foreign nationals caught entering our country. So, as an American citizen, you can be summarily fired from your job for not taking the unapproved COVID vaccine, yet if you sneak into our country, violating our laws, and you’re COVID-positive, coming from Haiti or Brazil or Ghana or Honduras, you get a free lawyer, you get free housing and then you get free healthcare. After a while, you begin to wonder: what’s the point of having American citizenship? What’s the point of paying your taxes.

HUNGARY'S VIKTOR ORBAN TELLS TUCKER CARLSON: ‘WESTERN LIBERALS CAN’T ACCEPT' RIGHT-WING DISSENT

Other smaller countries — far less privileged places — have figured this out. In Budapest, there aren’t tent cities of drug addicts living in the parks. There isn’t garbage and human waste littering the sidewalks. People don’t get beheaded at intersections. BLM isn’t allowed to torch entire neighborhoods in Budapest. This is how Americans used to live, before our leaders decided they no longer cared about you. The Hungarian government protects its border because it wants to protect its citizens. That’s the basic role of government. It’s not a radical concept. It used to be commonplace aross the world, especially in the United States, and now it’s not. Here’s the prime minister of Hungary explaining it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

VIKTOR ORBAN: This is our country. This is our population. This is our history, this is our language. We have to do that. Of course, if you’re in trouble and there’s nobody closer to you than the Hungarians, you have to be helpful. But you can’t say simply, 'Okay, it’s a nice country. I would like to come and live here because it’s a nicer life.' This is not a human right to come here. No way, because it’s our land. It’s a nation, it's a community, family, history, tradition, language.

Oh, they’re so triggered by that. Family, history, tradition, language. They hate it when you say that. But why? Those are all good things. In fact, they’re the things that unite a country. Particularly a huge continental country that’s multi-ethnic. You need those things. It’s not hard to have a decent country. It’s not complicated. You just need leaders who want one.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the August 6, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."