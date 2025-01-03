Expand / Collapse search
Trump's legacy goals, Liz Cheney's Presidential Medal, and more from Fox News Opinion

Kat Timpf wonders whether the 2 New Year's incidents are just coincidental

Fox News analyst Kat Timpf and ‘Gutfeld!’ guests discuss the New Orleans attack, the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion and the FBI’s latest assertion that there is no correlation between the two events.

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

GUTFELD – Fox News guests discuss the New Orleans attack, the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion and the FBI’s latest assertion that there is no correlation between the two events. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – What are President Trump's second term legacy goals? Continue reading…

MAKING HISTORY – How Donald Trump can win 3 Nobel Peace Prizes. Continue reading…

CARRY A BIG STICK – Trump needs to channel Teddy Roosevelt in battling global threats. Continue reading…

DAVID MARCUS – Biden gives Liz Cheney the Presidential Medal of Insufferability. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the commutation of death row inmates. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Biden rewarded murderers while ignoring the innocence and their families Video

RECKONING – Democrats paid the price for abandoning moderate Clinton-era policies. Continue reading…

HOUSE GOP – Congress must deliver President Trump's agenda quickly. Continue reading…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – 5 ways to get healthier in the New Year. Continue reading…

