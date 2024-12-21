DR NICOLE SAPHIER: 5 ways to get healthier in the New Year

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier reacts to the Trump administration's plans to take on the fentanyl crisis on 'The Story.'
Nicole Saphier, M.D., is a board certified radiologist with advanced fellowship training in breast imaging, Fox News medical contributor and bestselling author. Her new book is "Love, Mom." She is also the bestselling author of "Make America Healthy Again" and "Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19." Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter @NBSaphierMD and Instagram @nicolesaphier_md.