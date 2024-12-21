DR NICOLE SAPHIER: 5 ways to get healthier in the New Year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we welcome a new year and a new president, it’s the perfect time to reassess our habits and make meaningful changes to do our part in Making America Healthy Again.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with ambitious New Year’s resolutions and fad health trends, many of which are forgotten about by the summer. I’ve found that small, actionable steps can lead to lasting results.



Here are five things to start feeling better in the year ahead:

1. Prioritize Preventive Care

Far too often, we neglect preventive health measures, but these can be lifesaving. As a physician, I lament losing even one patient to a preventable cause, or because their disease was diagnosed too late. It’s staggering to know that hundreds of thousands of deaths each year are preventable. And living with untreated chronic illness reduces our quality of life.

Schedule your annual checkup and stay on top of recommended screenings for your age and gender. For example, women over 40 should consider mammograms, while men and women should be screening for colon cancer by age 45. And everyone should routinely check blood pressure and cholesterol levels. You know your body better than anyone. If you notice a change, go see your doctor.



Tip: Prevention and early detection are the foundation of long-term health. On average, January, March and May are the busiest months in medical offices so consider scheduling your routine annual exam in February and get any specialty appointments and cancer screenings in April.

2. Move More, Sit Less

Physical activity is essential, but you don’t need to run marathons or be a gym expert to reap the benefits. Start with small, manageable goals, like walking 10,000 steps a day or incorporating 30 minutes of moderate exercise five days a week. Take the stairs instead of the elevator or go for a walk inside or outside of the building during your lunch break. Consider adding a weighted vest during your walks for an added benefit. Movement not only helps with maintaining a healthy weight but also reduces the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers and chronic pain. It’s also good for your mental health!

Tip: Set aside just 10 minutes a day for movement, whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga, stretching or doing plank exercises. If you are standing for a long period of time, do calf raises to keep the blood flowing and stimulate the muscles. Also, avoid elevators and drive thrus, force your body to move.

3. Nourish Your Body

Adopting healthier eating habits doesn’t mean depriving yourself of joy or restricting yourself to only organic raw ingredients. Focus on incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your diet. Eat the colors of the rainbow, meaning, aim to eat colorful fruits and vegetables, lean proteins like chicken and salmon, whole grains, and healthy fats daily.

A simple change, like swapping sugary snacks for a handful of almonds, pistachios, blueberries or adding spinach to your morning omelet, can make a big difference over time. Avoid restrictive fad diets and focus on balance and sustainability. If you are still someone who enjoys sugary drinks like soda or over-the-top coffee drinks, make 2025 the year you start drinking more water and remove the sugar from your coffee.

Tip: Try infusing your water with fresh ingredients like mint, lemon and cucumber if you find water to be bland or try some of the no-sugar sparkling waters. For coffee, add some raw honey, cinnamon or nutmeg for a healthier flavor alternative.

4. Prioritize Mental Health

Mental health is just as important as physical health. This year, dedicate time to activities that reduce stress and improve your emotional well-being. Practices like meditation, yoga or simply journaling for a few minutes each day can help.

You can start a gratitude journal by writing down three things you’re thankful for each morning. When you feel overwhelmed and are focusing on the negative aspects that can happen in life, remind yourself of the good by reading your gratitudes. If you're feeling down, don't hesitate to reach out to friends or family – sharing your thoughts with someone who cares can make all the difference.



Tip: If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, seek professional help – there’s no shame in prioritizing your mental health. If your mind isn’t healthy, your body won’t be either.

5. Sleep Smarter

Quality sleep is often underestimated but critical for overall health. Adults should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night. It’s not just about how long you sleep though, it’s also about sleeping during the same time each night.

Create a bedtime routine to signal to your body and mind that it’s time to wind down – this might include dimming the lights, avoiding screens, or sipping a cup of herbal tea. For example, commit to shutting off electronics an hour before bed and keeping your bedroom cool and dark to promote restful sleep.





Tip: You can also consider writing down your to-do lists or worries on paper before going to bed to remove them from your mind. They will be there in the morning, but for now, it is time to rest.

As we step into the new year, embracing a healthier lifestyle doesn’t have to mean a complete overhaul – it’s often the small, consistent changes that make the biggest difference.

With a few simple adjustments, you’ll build a foundation for improved overall health, creating sustainable habits that set the tone for a vibrant and balanced year ahead. We can all be doing a little bit more to make ourselves feel better.

