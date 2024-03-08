Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Trump versus Biden rematch, Gen Z doesn't want to work, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: We're now in the midst of the biggest choice election in our lifetime Video

Sean Hannity: We're now in the midst of the biggest choice election in our lifetime

Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out what’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host lays out what’s at stake in the 2024 presidential election. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The Trump versus Biden rematch. Continue reading…

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS – Our retirement system is a disaster for working people. We can fix it. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – For every DEI that dies, a new one comes to life just under a different name. Continue reading…

DAMNING INFORMATION – Hamas terror attack exposes Al Jazeera for what it really is. Continue reading…

STATE OF THE UNION – 5 top moments from Biden’s SOTU address. Continue watching…

Watch: 5 top moments from Biden’s SOTU address Video

LAZY OR SMART? – Gen Z has no time for the corporate grind. Continue reading…

ROYAL BLOOD – Prince Edward is not Harry or Meghan and that's a blessing. Continue reading…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – Celine Dion has Stiff Person Syndrome. Here's what this doctor wants you to know about the disease. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.07.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.