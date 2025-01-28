Trump is returning sanity to the gender conversation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In Donald Trump’s flurry of day one executive orders, many were important and necessary, but one was particularly unique and decisive: The document declaring presidential recognition of only two sexes, male and female.

It shouldn’t need to be said, the reality of biology being what it is. But the last four years have been a fantasy world in which people believed they could actually change their birth gender – and the rest of us were tasked with pretending this was so. Or else.

The order, formally titled "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," covers a lot of ground in beating back the gender nonsense that has so gripped our country, this sums it up best: "Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being."

Both men and women are hurt by the slide into dysfunction that comes from the pretense that changing one's biological sex is possible, but women are hardest hit. The matter goes far beyond what box to mark on a federal form.

One section of the order, on "Privacy in Intimate Spaces," confirms that males should not be housed in female prisons. Just last January, a man being held at Rose M. Singer women’s jail in New York’s Rikers Island went on to rape a female inmate. It wasn’t even the first time this happened at Rikers; a similar attack occurred there in 2022, and there have been numerous such incidents throughout the country.

This week The New York Times casually dropped a mind-boggling statistic in an article about Trump’s order: "15% of women in prison are transgender." In other words, 15% of prisoners in women’s prisons are biological males. That’s lunacy. How many of them even really think they’re trans? Or how many are just men who would prefer to be housed with women?

And it isn’t just prisons. All women’s spaces have been opened to men who call themselves women. Nine women at a women’s homeless shelter in California complained about sexual harassment from a transgender individual who was permitted to live at the shelter with them. And in a famous story out of Loudon County, Va., a girl was raped at school by a boy in a dress who was allowed to use the girls’ bathroom.

The new order forbids this in any facility that receives federal funding.

The order also discusses Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act, which gave female athletes equal opportunities to play sports at educational institutions that receive federal tax dollars.

But amid the gender madness of the last few years, biological boys are participating in girls’ sports — and causing them catastrophic physical harm.

Payton McNabb of North Carolina was a high school volleyball player when a transgender player on an opposing team spiked a ball at her head — so hard that she was left with traumatic brain injury.

The fact that boys and girls are biologically different is why girls’ sports existed in the first place. McNabb’s is one of many serious injuries that occurred when the country was forced to pretend this wasn’t so.

And the words on forms do matter, too. In the last few years, the federal government kept inching toward insanity with trans-focused guidelines that pushed women out of existence altogether.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s published guidance for trans-women who want to breastfeed. In plain English, that’s a set of instructions for biological men who want to produce something resembling breastmilk out of their nipples to feed to a baby.

A section of the Biden administration’s 2022 fiscal year budget that ironically focused on maternal mortality substituted "birthing person" for "mother" — and defended the change by saying, "We think our language needs to be more inclusive."

Well, the rest of us think our language needs to be more rooted in reality and not in pretend-land, where anyone other than a mother could possibly be at risk for maternal mortality.

It’s this exact return to normalcy that makes Trump’s executive action such a hit. The last decade has been abnormal. What is a woman, anyway? No one, not even a Supreme Court justice, seemed to be sure.

The headlines about the new executive order were predictably hysterical. "Rep. Sarah McBride" — the first transgender member of Congress — "says Trump's executive order can't erase the LGBTQ community," MSNBC’s website declared.

That’s correct. The executive order does not in any way "erase" anyone. What it does is return sanity to the conversation. There are men. There are women. There is no third option. Deal with it.