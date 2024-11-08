Expand / Collapse search
Trump becomes a real-life ‘Rocky,' late-night losers, and more from Fox News Opinion

Sean Hannity: These Democrats are living in their echo chamber, so closed off from the rest of the country Video

Sean Hannity: These Democrats are living in their echo chamber, so closed off from the rest of the country

 Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the 'media mob' following President-elect Trump's victory on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the 'media mob' following President-elect Trump's victory. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump won—what a relief. Continue reading…

WELCOME BACK – As First Lady, Melania Trump wants to be a positive, unifying force for good in return to White House. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Maybe these late-night losers will stop thinking the world is ending. Continue reading…

KEEP THE PEACE – Trump must be strong against China. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor analyzes why the vice president lost the 2024 election. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Kamala Harris offered 'happy vibes and abortion' Video

YO, MELANIA! – Donald Trump’s victory takes rocky career and turns him into a real-life ‘Rocky.’ Continue reading…

IT'S OVER – Trump victory should be death knell for Democrats' lawfare. Continue reading…

JASON CHAFFETZ – How did Trump do it? Continue reading…

