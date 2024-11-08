Trump becomes a real-life ‘Rocky,' late-night losers, and more from Fox News Opinion

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.
HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the 'media mob' following President-elect Trump's victory. Continue reading…
HUGH HEWITT – Trump won—what a relief. Continue reading…
WELCOME BACK – As First Lady, Melania Trump wants to be a positive, unifying force for good in return to White House. Continue reading…
GUTFELD – Maybe these late-night losers will stop thinking the world is ending. Continue reading…
KEEP THE PEACE – Trump must be strong against China. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor analyzes why the vice president lost the 2024 election. Continue watching…
YO, MELANIA! – Donald Trump’s victory takes rocky career and turns him into a real-life ‘Rocky.’ Continue reading…
IT'S OVER – Trump victory should be death knell for Democrats' lawfare. Continue reading…
JASON CHAFFETZ – How did Trump do it? Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…