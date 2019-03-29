Tomi Lahren: Ocasio-Cortez's 'Green New Disaster'

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

The Green New Disaster -- I mean Green New Deal -- the brain fart of Democrat darling New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already failed miserably. Imagine that.

Hi, I’m Tomi and it’s time for “First Thoughts.”

Did I think the Green New Deal -- designed in part to overhaul transportation systems, eliminate cow farts, and guarantee a safety net for those “unwilling to work” was a good idea? Heck no.

Did I think it would pass? No, actually.

Did I think it would get ZERO votes in the Senate? No, but isn’t that GREAT?!

Yes, the Green New Deal got 57 “no’s” 43 “presents” and ZERO “yeas.”

This week, with the exception of faux Jussie getting off the hook, has been a pretty great week for America.

Mueller report -- no collusion.

The House failed to override Trump’s veto over the wall funding emergency declaration.

Michael Avenatti charged with extortion.

And now, the Green New Deal fails before it even starts.

So what did AOC have to say about her first -- of many -- failed ideas?

Yeah, she’s gonna try to pass it off as all part of the plan, but get real.

Funny thing is, even those who cheered the idea and even co-sponsored the bill did not participate in the vote.

Ha! Not Sen. Kamala Harris. Not Sen. Corey Booker.

Maybe they are starting to realize a plan with an estimated $93 trillion dollar price-tag and a mandate to phase out air travel and cows isn’t the best 2020 election strategy.

But don’t worry, they still have plenty more radical ideas they will advocate for and that means…we will keep on winning -- just like we did this week and just like we will in 2020!

Those are my “First Thoughts.” From Los Angeles, God bless and take care.

Adapted from Tomi Lahren's "First Thoughts" on Fox Nation on March 28, 2019.

