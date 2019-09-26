Todd Starnes: Middle school students taught Trump is ‘an idiot’ – Anti-Trump hatred infects schools

The father of a Florida middle school student is outraged after his daughter was given a test that depicted President Trump as "an idiot."

The test was administered recently to a group of students at Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach County. The test described Trump as a businessman, a Republican and an idiot.

"This was an actual question on my daughters middle school test today. Furious," the angry dad wrote on Twitter. "Going to raise some hell with the principle. Indoctrination

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County School Board tells “The Todd Starnes Radio Show” that the incident is under investigation. They provided me with a letter that was mailed to every parent at the school.

"The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher," Principal Philip D'Amico told parents.

The teacher has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, the principal said.

"I apologize for this incident and for the offensive verbiage used in the question," the principal wrote.

In Chapter 12 of my new book, “Culture Jihad: How to Stop the Left From Killing a Nation,” I expose the anti-Trump hatred that has infected many of our public schools.

Many leftist teachers have turned their classrooms into indoctrination centers for their political propaganda. Just last week in San Francisco teachers were recorded coaching children to chant “Who do we hate? Donald Trump” at an immigration rally.

“We all know that indoctrination happens at the college level, and to some extent at the high school level, but to see it happening to students as young as kindergarten is unbelievable,” filmmaker Maggie VandenBerghe said on my nationally syndicated radio show. “These people need to be called out.”

Radical progressives have assumed control of public education from preschool all the way through graduate school. That’s how the left has been able to facilitate massive cultural change in such a short amount of time.

There have been far too many reports of “rogue teachers” attacking Trump in the classroom. It’s time to root out educators who have turned their classrooms into indoctrination centers.

But until freedom-loving patriots demand change, many of our public schools will be teaching reading, writing and radicalism.

