Todd Starnes: Sex offender reads to kids at library's drag queen story time -- How the heck did that happen?

The Houston Public Library says they mistakenly allowed a convicted sex offender to read books to small children during a Drag Queen Storytime event and many parents are wondering what in the name of the Dewey Decimal System is wrong with the librarians.

Library officials confirm that Alberto Garza, a 32-year-old drag queen who goes by the name Tatiana Mala Nina, was part of a recent children's program.

According to the Department of Public Safety records, Garza was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of an 8-year-old child in 2009, the Houston Chronicle reports. He received five years of probation and community supervision.

A registered child sex offender?

It turns out the public library failed to conduct a background check on Garza.

“In our review of our process and of this participant, we discovered that we failed to complete a background check as required by our own guidelines,” the library said in a statement. “We deeply regret this oversight and the concern this may cause our customers. We realize this is a serious matter.”

Parents may have never known their children were placed in danger had it not been for the work of Houston MassResistance, a pro-family activist group. They did what the library failed to do – they conducted a background check.

“If they had done their job and due diligence, if they had said wait...maybe it’s not a good idea to have a sex offender who at 200 pounds and 5-foot-11 assaulted an 8-year-old boy,” MassResistance spokesperson Tracy Shannon told reporters.

The library apologized to moms and dads and said the drag queen would no longer be involved in library activities.

“We may not all agree that having adult entertainers is the right way to entertain young children or promote literacy and adversity and acceptance and inclusion,” Shannon told reporters. “But we can all agree that it’s inappropriate to have a sex offender."

Drag Queen Storytime is a national movement that has swept across libraries from coast to coast, introducing children as young as two-years-old to drag queens. Organizers say its mission is to promote love and acceptance. But critics say it has nothing to do with tolerance and everything to do with indoctrination.

In 2018 a drag queen in Lafayette, Louisiana all but admitted to city council members that storytime was about pushing an agenda.

“This is going to be the grooming of the next generation,” Santana Pilar Andrews told council members. “We are trying to groom the next generation.”

Last year Houston parents filed a lawsuit to stop Drag Queen Storytime, but a federal judge dismissed the case in January.

Clearly, there has been a breach of trust between the radical leftists who run the public library and the good church-going families of Houston.

The only way to repair the damage is for the city to fire the library’s leadership along with anyone else connected to this sordid affair. It is simply unacceptable to expose children to a convicted sex offender.

Adapted from Todd Starnes' monologue on Fox Nation.

