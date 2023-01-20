'Today' show's Olivia Dunne interview was a swing and a miss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hey national media, it’s time for you scumbags to pivot on your Olivia Dunne coverage.

In an interview this morning with the "Today" show, we learned little to nothing new about the LSU gymnast TikTok star who is the highest-paid female athlete in college athletics.

It was yet another dark, super serious look at a 20-year-old who makes dance videos and hands out virtual cookies to her followers who beg for her attention via the TikTok comment section on her posts.

We’re not talking about a scientist who is trying to discover cancer breakthroughs, yet once again the dinosaur media companies — a "New York Times" writer famously wrote about his disgust over Dunne using "sexiness" to sell her brand — continue to go down this road of treating Dunne like a high-level political figure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She’s a college gymnast, you idiots! She doesn’t work on Capitol Hill.

Olivia Dunne sat down with the "Today" show and, once again, things went south.

"Today" sent reporter Stephanie Gosk to Baton Rouge for this big interview. How do we know it was considered a big interview by "Today?" NBC scheduled the Dunne story for 7:35 a.m., which is a time typically reserved for dark reports on political figures, COVID, mothers going through huge misery, hurricanes, tornadoes, etc.

The happy content for these morning shows runs from around 8:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. before the morning shows turn it over to their B-teams to handle the 9-10 slots.

So Gosk is chosen to interview Dunne.

LSU GYMNAST OLIVIA DUNNE DEFENDS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM AGAINST CRITICS: ‘THAT’S NOT A WOMAN’S RESPONSIBILITY’

Let’s take a look at Gosk’s recent reporting history going back to late 2021, based on her Twitter feed:

• Law enforcement agencies and sexual harassment cases

• Nancy Pelosi’s impact on Congress

• A cold case that was solved after three decades

• A pastor who stole $8M in COVID fraud, according to the feds

• The queen’s jubilee

• College athletes who died by suicide

• What it’s like to be inside the Olympic bubble in Beijing

• Jeffrey Epstein coverage

That’s the work Gosk has promoted via Twitter. Real bright and sunny stuff, right?

And because NBC refused to send a reporter under orders to have some fun, we get a report from Gosk that mirrors the dark Dunne coverage that outlets refuse to break free of.

OLIVIA DUNNE VISITS KENTUCKY, BUT THIS TIME MASSIVE TURNOUT OF FANS IS UNDER CONTROL

Here’s the Dunne playbook from the national media dinosaur outlets:

She’s pretty, but … is she selling sex to get ahead in life? Her male fans are dangerous zit-popping, energy drink-slamming rich white boys who are bad for society … OMG, be careful! LSU has a security guard traveling with the team She has weirdos in her DMs as if this doesn’t happen to every single person with nearly 7 million TikTok followers She makes a bunch of money (Gosk plays dumb to lead Dunne into a soundbite on how much money she makes) but … look at her selling sex!

Here’s what we didn’t get from the Gosk interview:

• FUN … there was zero FUN

• Laughter … there was zero laughter

• Gosk, according to her social media, has kids. Would it be too hard to do a bit where Dunne teaches mom a gymnastics move to take home to show the kids?

LSU'S OLIVIA DUNNE URGES FANS TO BE 'RESPECTFUL' AFTER CLAIMS OF INCIDENTS AT MEET SURFACE

• Advice for Gosk on how to make a "fire" TikTok or Instagram story video…

THEN GOSK MAKES THE VIDEO WITH DUNNE … THEY LAUGH … THE HOUSEWIVES WATCHING AT HOME WHO LOVE TIKTOK LAUGH … THE "TODAY" SHOW HOSTS IN THE STUDIO FAKE LAUGH … IT’S FRIDAY …EVERYONE LAUGHS — OR FAKE LAUGHS LOLOLOLOL — AND GETS PUMPED TO PUT IN A PRODUCTIVE DAY OF WORK.

(This is the biggest miss for Gosk)

• How would a TikTok ban affect her business model?

• Her message to Joe Burrow ahead of the Bengals-Bills game

• Dunne’s all-time favorite TikTok video

• What makes for the perfect TikTok video?

• Investment advice

• Workout advice for Stephanie

• Dunne’s major

• Her social media heroes

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If I’m Team Dunne, I don’t agree to another interview with one of these outlets until some ground rules are met. If you’re throwing a reporter on a plane to interview Dunne, you better be ready to have some fun because, otherwise, you’re wasting Dunne’s time.

Hey miserable morning shows and national media blue checkmarks, it’s time to pivot. Trust me here. Your viewers will appreciate it.