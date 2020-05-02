Tim Graham: Michelle and Barack Obama rake in millions of dollars, as adoration by liberal media continues

The Hollywood Reporter recently broke a scoop about the latest Netflix documentary from the Obamas, designed to offer us an oasis of joy as we suffer through the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary is called "Becoming" and it will be available worldwide Wednesday. As the title suggests, it promotes Michelle Obama's memoir of the same name, which has sold more than 10 million copies.

So let's get this straight. The Obamas were awarded a book deal worth an estimated $65 million for their memoirs, hers and then his. They also struck an estimated $50 million production deal with Netflix. (We don't have actual numbers. Could someone in the media ask for a tax return?)

TRUMP TWEETS SATIRICAL VIDEO OF OBAMA SHRUGGING OFF AWKWARD BIDEN COMMENTS

With this self-aggrandizing documentary, the second deal is being used to accentuate the profits of the first. The buck raking here is intense.

President Trump surely must admire the self-promotional moxie of the Obamas that enabled them to quickly become superrich after President Obama’s term in office ended.

Vanity Fair celebrated these "Obamoguls" and hailed Michelle Obama for her "saintly popularity."

This so-called saint doesn't spurn the finer things. Last August, TMZ reported the Obamas were buying a $15 million mansion on the coast of Martha's Vineyard to match their $8 million Washington, D.C., mansion.

How much network coverage did this get in the liberal media? Zero.

In December, the Obamas actually bought said Martha's Vineyard mansion for $11.75 million. Liberal network coverage? Again, zero. There would be no denting halos by asking how much the Obamas are giving to charity.

The new documentary celebrates Michelle Obama's "Becoming" book tour events at stadiums that charged Obama superfans $300 or more for a ticket, often with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey along for the ride.

Liberal media outlets repeated Obama's self-puffery without rebuttal.

"Those months I spent traveling – meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe – drove home the idea that what we have in common is deep and real and can't be messed with," Michelle Obama said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Mrs. Obama augmented her new status as a self-help guru with a workbook of sorts: "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice," complete with "an intimate and inspiring introduction by the former First Lady and more than 150 inspiring questions and quotes to help you discover – and rediscover – your story."

Not everyone famous is praised for self-help books for women. The current president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote one in 2017. The New York Times review was brutal. "It reads more like the scrambled Tumblr feed of a demented 12-year-old who just checked out a copy of Bartlett's Familiar Quotations from the library," according to the Times.

There are never Republican critics of Obama in the "news" these days. In a Washington Post story on the documentary, writer Sonia Rao quoted Anita McBride, chief of staff to former first lady Laura Bush, who said Obama was "a reluctant first lady" but then formed lasting public connections through her "extraordinary use of media and pop culture and television."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Is that Michelle's gift to the media? No, it's the media's gift to Michelle. The infatuated titans of "news" and entertainment media appear to have granted her every "extraordinary" wish in building this "billion-dollar brand."

The cheers are always presumed to be unanimous. Dissent from this party line is ignored. And no one asks about the profits. For the Obamas, greed is cast as just another inspiring voyage of self-discovery.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY TIM GRAHAM