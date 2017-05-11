Expand / Collapse search
Students shame Bethune-Cookman by acting the fool at graduation

By Todd Starnes, | Fox News
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was verbally assaulted during her commencement address at Bethun-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida this week.

Graduating seniors at the historically black school turned their backs on the education secretary and continually interrupted her remarks with a chorus of boos and curses.

BuzzFeed reports one student told the education secretary to, “shut the f*** up.”

The verbal assault became so severe that the university’s president interrupted DeVos’ speech and warned students that if “this behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.”

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.