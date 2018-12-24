Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

Stuart Varney: Would the beauty of 'Silent Night' be too much to ask for instead of secular Christmas music?

Stuart Varney
By Stuart Varney | Fox News

There was no little drummer boy in the manger. No rup-per-pum-pum.  And I'm not keen on that kind of secular music at Christmas. At least not the amount and volume to which we are subjected.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION.

Remember Musak? Maybe it’s still around. It was the music that was played in elevators when elevators first had sound coming at you.

Tacky in the extreme.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF OUR CHRISTMAS COVERAGE.

It’s the same now with so-called "Christmas music." Department stores, malls, elevators and office building lobbies. Always secular. “Jingle Bells.” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” All very pleasant, but always there.

Right after Thanksgiving, sometimes before, you are hit with the forced jollity of Burl Ives... Ho ho ho.

Would it be too much to ask for the beauty of “Silent Night? Or the rousing "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing"...

Perhaps the “Hallelujah Chorus” would be going too far, but you get the point.

I don't want the Christian message of Christmas, driven from the public square. "Jingle Bells" is cute but inspires no joy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

Am I a Grinch?

You can watch "My Take with Stuart Varney" exclusively on Fox Nation. Sign up for your free trial now.

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s monologue on Fox Nations’ “My Take with Stuart Varney.”

Stuart Varney joined FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in 2007 and is the host of "Varney & Co." (9-11 AM/ET) on weekdays. Click here for more information about Stuart Varney