Stuart Varney: Would the beauty of 'Silent Night' be too much to ask for instead of secular Christmas music?

There was no little drummer boy in the manger. No rup-per-pum-pum. And I'm not keen on that kind of secular music at Christmas. At least not the amount and volume to which we are subjected.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION.

Remember Musak? Maybe it’s still around. It was the music that was played in elevators when elevators first had sound coming at you.

Tacky in the extreme.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF OUR CHRISTMAS COVERAGE.

It’s the same now with so-called "Christmas music." Department stores, malls, elevators and office building lobbies. Always secular. “Jingle Bells.” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” All very pleasant, but always there.

Right after Thanksgiving, sometimes before, you are hit with the forced jollity of Burl Ives... Ho ho ho.

Would it be too much to ask for the beauty of “Silent Night? Or the rousing "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing"...

Perhaps the “Hallelujah Chorus” would be going too far, but you get the point.

I don't want the Christian message of Christmas, driven from the public square. "Jingle Bells" is cute but inspires no joy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

Am I a Grinch?

You can watch "My Take with Stuart Varney" exclusively on Fox Nation. Sign up for your free trial now.

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s monologue on Fox Nations’ “My Take with Stuart Varney.”