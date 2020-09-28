Steve Doocy: The Doocy family's delicious debate night dessert

Tuesday night as you’re Biden your time waiting for the presidential debate to start, why not quickly whip up this positively patriotic RED, WHITE, AND BLUE-TIFUL SKILLET COBBLER from our brand new “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home.”

Since most of us will be at home on Tuesday night, and America has run out of new things to cook during the pandemic, you need a great idea and this is it! Not only is it delicious, it looks amazing.

I wouldn’t be surprised if you Instagram a photo of this before you turn up the volume on Fox News anchor and debate moderator Chris Wallace.

The best part, because it’s fresh-baked, it will Trump any snack you had in your pantry. And don’t be surprised if you find yourself debating whether to have another piece…

RED, WHITE, AND BLUE-TIFUL SKILLET COBBLER RECIPE

Makes 8 servings

8 ounces strawberries, hulled and sliced (about 1 1/2 cups sliced)

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups Original Bisquick mix

3/4 cup milk

1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) butter

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, for serving

2 tablespoons strawberry jam (optional)

To start, just know when my wife Kathy and I make this we use a 10 1/4-inch cast-iron skillet but you can use any similar-sized skillet that’s oven safe.

1. Preheat oven to 375°F and set the cast-iron skillet inside to get hot for 10 to 20 minutes.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the strawberries and blueberries with 1 tablespoon of the sugar and the vanilla. Stir until all the berries are coated with sugar and set aside.

3. In a larger bowl, combine the Bisquick, milk, and the 1/2 cup sugar and whisk until it’s as smooth as you can get it. This will take a moment, as it tends to be lumpy.

4. Time to make the cobbler magic happen! Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven, add the butter to the pan and watch it quickly melt.

5. Once melted, immediately pour the batter into the butter in the hot pan, but do not mix the batter with the butter.

6. Place the berries evenly on top—don’t bunch them in the center; scatter them all over right up to the edge. Don’t stir the berries into the batter. Sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar over the berries and batter. Set the pan back into the oven.

7. Bake about 30 minutes, or until the crust is golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean as a whistle.

8. The pan is SUPER hot! Carefully set it aside to cool for at least 10 minutes.

9. Finally, cut into wedges, serve pie-style and top with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. To make an optional strawberry drizzle for the ice cream or whipped cream, combine the strawberry jam and 1/2 tablespoon of water in a small bowl, blend lightly with a fork, and microwave for 20 seconds so it’s pour-able.

10. Enjoy!

Recipe adapted from "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook by Steve and Kathy Doocy." Used with permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.