Seth Lipsky: Why Queen Elizabeth is all smiles about Trump’s royal visit

Too bad President Trump can’t run for prime minister of Britain. He arrived in London for his long-awaited state visit just as Britons showed themselves to be a lot Trumpier than the elites have been suggesting.

Oh, sure, the leftist louts in London hauled out their 20-foot “Baby Trump” balloon, showing the president in diapers. Another, showing Trump tweeting while on a gold toilet, was reportedly being readied. Protesters are out in force.

The far more meaningful “demonstration,” though, took place May 23. That’s when Britons elected a new delegation to the European Parliament. In a stunning turnout, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party just trounced the establishment.

Farage’s party won 29 seats — more than double the number secured by the Labour and Conservative parties combined. Bear in mind that Farage is sometimes called the British Trump. The pair have been political pals since bonding over Brexit in 2016.

