Sean Hannity: Why I am reading David Limbaugh's new book 'Jesus is Risen'

My friend David Limbaugh has a new book out, “Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church,” in which he explores the Book of Acts and six of the Apostle Paul’s early epistles. This is his fourth Christian book, and I enjoyed it every bit as much as his first three.

I have known David for a long time and distinctly remember when he became passionate about the Bible. His contagious enthusiasm has deeply impacted my personal faith journey.

While I fully acknowledge that my journey is nowhere near as profound as David’s, he has been a dear friend who kindly points me in the right direction – seemingly at the times I most need it – to find all the answers I’m searching for. I am forever grateful for such help and wisdom.

What I love about David’s books more than anything is that after years of accumulating knowledge, wisdom and spiritual insight, he has a unique ability to easily convey his knowledge to readers.

David makes profound and complicated biblical principles wholly understandable for many of us who cannot devote countless hours to passionate biblical study, as he does. It is an amazing service he provides to all who read his books.

Christian history and theology have always fascinated me but I haven’t studied either in any depth for a long time. “Jesus Is Risen: Paul and the Early Church” involves both these subjects.

The Book of Acts tells the history of the early church following Christ’s death, resurrection, and ascension. Paul’s epistles contain practical advice and instruction to the churches he founded, as well as teachings about doctrine.

David covers Acts from beginning to end. While reading the four chapters he dedicates to it, I was intrigued by the exciting and turbulent struggles of the early church as Paul and the other apostles preached the Gospel throughout the Roman Empire against fierce adversity and persecution.

These chapters provide an understanding of Christianity through the eyes of its founders.

The events surrounding the early church come alive, as we see ordinary people transformed from skeptics and unbelievers to ardent evangelists of the Good News. In cases such as Paul, they’re stunningly transformed from persecutors to the persecuted.

Especially interesting are the many profound speeches of the first Christians as they sought to convince everyone they met – Jews and Gentiles alike – that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and is the Messiah who God promised through His Old Testament prophets.

It is fascinating how Stephen, Peter, John, Paul and others separately summarized the history of Israel, as told in the Old Testament, to demonstrate that Jesus was who His people had been waiting for – the promised Redeemer who was also mankind’s Savior.

It is exciting to learn the continued relevance of the Old Testament to the Gospel as described by these men who were putting it all on the line to witness for Christ.

This message infuriated the religious authorities. They stoned Stephen to death because he wouldn’t obey their commands to quit preaching the Gospel; persecuted and repeatedly imprisoned Peter and John for refusing to obey the authorities instead of God; and tormented Paul for relentlessly spreading the word in three missionary journeys and his mission to Rome.

Nothing is more invigorating for a Christian than to see how these men grew more like Christ as they sacrificially obeyed His command to preach the Gospel in Jerusalem, Judaea, Samaria and everywhere on Earth.

Reading this history gives us great insight into the character and tribulations of these ordinary men who became great leaders as they communicated the message of Christ’s offer of eternal life to all those who place their faith in Him for remission of their sins.

The chapters on Paul’s epistles are also captivating, as he addressed problems of the various local churches – from false teachers to the Lord’s Supper – and explained the meaning of Christ’s resurrection and the relationship between law and grace.

I can’t tell you how much I’ve learned about the Bible and theology from reading this book, as well as David’s earlier books, and how much my faith has grown.

Yes, David Limbaugh is my friend, but I wouldn’t steer you wrong. If you have promised yourself that you would begin reading the Bible more faithfully but have not yet done it, reading this book would be a great way to jump-start your study. It will give you a deep dive into the New Testament books and a firm grounding in theology.

I honestly wish this book had been written years ago because it has so enriched my understanding and inspired me to read the Bible more on my own.

If you’ve been putting off pursuing serious biblical study or just want to acquire a deeper understanding of it, I couldn’t recommend “Jesus is Risen: Paul and the Early Church” more strongly to you. Read it – you will be glad you did