Sean Hannity: An important reminder about why strong borders, the rule of law, and the wall are so important

We've been warning you now for weeks, thousands upon thousands of undocumented migrants, they have been marching towards America, our southern border. Now, the vast majority of these people, I've been saying, I believe are coming here in search of a better life. More opportunity, a land of opportunity, and freedom.

But here's the problem. These individuals, they have not been vetted -- no background checks, no criminal history checks, no proof of employment, no family ties to the U.S., no comprehension, in some cases, of what the laws of America are, no case for asylum. Many have no paperwork whatsoever. But they are demanding entry into the United States.

And now, the first migrants have now reached our southern border. A group of around 80 migrants that split off from the much larger group, they claimed widespread harassment, mistreatment at the hands of their fellow migrants, and they were able to fast-track their journey north and advance to the United States. According to the AP on Wednesday, another group of several hundred migrants will arrive the next few days.

Now, some have tried to scale the U.S. border fence right near Tijuana. Others crawled through openings forced to crawl back because U.S. border control agents responded and they are about to enforce the law.

That is not a good first impression. This is just a small part of how many people are actually coming, and a clear warning of a looming crisis.

And according to reports from Mexican officials as many as 10,000 migrants are just days away. Now, the Department of Homeland Security is warning -- and they have put out statements -- that over 270 suspected criminals, gang members, drug traffickers have been blending in with what is mostly a male caravan. We've also learned that some illegal immigrants previously deported from the U.S., they are also attached to the group.

Now, 7,000 active duty U.S. soldiers, they have been deployed to help secure the southern border. Now, they have been laying razor wire and conducting and constructing other barriers to prevent illegal immigration, protecting our sovereignty, our rule of law. We are a constitutional republic.

It's important to remember, weeks ago, we witnessed the breaking down of that fence in southern Mexico on their border, crashing the gates into that country. This is a serious situation and an important reminder about why strong borders, the rule of law, and yes, the wall are so important.

Now, if the president's plan had been implemented so far, for a massive border wall, that had been completed with the big door in it, as he has said, the situation would be mitigated. It would be controlled. As a matter of fact, there would not even be a possibility of some type of confrontation at our border. God forbid! America needs immigrants. But we have to vet everyone, everyone coming into this country. We have to do everything in our power, other bad people, even if they are mixing in with good people, from entering this country.

This is the very reason even Democrats, just a few short years ago, supported the enforcement of our border laws and our border. Remember this from Hillary Clinton?

“I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in. I do think you have to control your borders.“

And this from New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer?

“People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally. The American people will never accept immigration reform unless they truly believe the government is committed to ending future illegal immigration.”

And from President Obama?

“Those who enter our country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we cannot allow people to pour into the U.S. undetected, undocumented, and unchecked. “

Oh, of course, now they are singing a much different tune. They once sounded like Donald Trump!

The party has moved so far radical left that virtually no Democrat supports border enforcement. And now with the caravan marching north, the left is doing anything and everything to play this situation down. It could get serious. -- Imagine, for a second, thousands of people -- not just 80, at the border, what happens then? Now, unlike CNN, MSNBC, and their cohorts in the Democratic Party, we are going to continue to track what is a very serious situation.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity" on November 14, 2018.